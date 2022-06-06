Ronaldo nets brace in Portugal’s 4-0 victory

LISBON: Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal recorded an emphatic 4-0 victory over Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League clash at the Estadio Jose Alvalade here on Sunday.

William Carvalho and Joao Cancelo were also on the scoresheet in the Group A2 fixture as the host wasted numerous opportunities to inflict more humiliation on the visitor. Carvalho (15’) opened the scoring as he reacted quickest to the loose ball when Ronaldo’s free-kick was parried. The latter (35’ & 39’) then bagged a quick-fire brace to extend his men’s record tally of international goals to 117.

Ronaldo should have had a hat-trick, but he wasted two excellent opportunities before half-time, the first a barely believable miss from six yards. However, it was left to Cancelo (68’) to score the fourth for Portugal in the second period.

Spain rescues a point

A late goal from defender Inigo Martinez rescued a 2-2 draw for Spain against Czech Republic in Prague on Sunday.

The host took an early lead after forward Jakub Pesek scored from close range in just the fourth minute. The tourist equalised on the stroke of half-time when Spain midfielder Gavi (45’) beat Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik with a shot to the far post.

However, the Czech team retook the lead in the 66th minute when forward Jan Kuchta lobbed Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon from just outside the area. But, Spain scored in the 90th minute when Martinez connected with a Marco Asensio cross.

RESULTS: A2: Portugal 4 (W Carvalho 15, C Ronaldo 35 & 39, J Cancelo 68) bt Switzerland 0; Czech Republic 2 (J Pesek 4, J Kuchta 66) drew with Spain 2 (Gavi 45, I Martinez 90)