Prize and praise

PARIS: Rafael Nadal would probably not have played any Grand Slam other than the French Open with the chronic foot injury that needed numbing injections in Paris, the 14-time Roland Garros champion said on Monday.

The Spaniard’s record-extending triumph on clay earned him an all-time best 22nd men’s singles major with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 crushing of Norway’s Casper Ruud. The victory put him two titles clear of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who each have 20 trophies. It was the “most unexpected” of his French Open titles, Nadal said on Monday after limping into the scintillating salon of a central Paris hotel.

Asked if he would have played any other Grand Slam with the injury that forced him to have injections to numb his foot, Nadal said: “Probably not”. “We have been through a lot of emotions. Probably, the most unexpected, surprising [title]. All the things I had to do to play the event make the title one of the most special,” the 36-year-old said.

Nadal said that because of the injury, which also meant he arrived in Paris with no title on the European clay, he was not confident that he would be able to fight for the Musketeers’ Cup. “Of course when you arrive with a poor preparation like I did, every day is a challenge; you need to increase your level of tennis every single day,” he explained.