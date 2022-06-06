Messi scores five in Argentina’s rout of Estonia

PAMPLONA : Argentina forward Lionel Messi scored five goals in a 5-0 friendly win over Estonia on Sunday, an effort which helped him overtake Hungary great Ferenc Puskas in the all-time men’s international top-scorers list.

The former Barcelona player got to shine once more on Spanish soil, in a match played at the El Sadar Stadium in the northern city of Pamplona. Messi, who has now netted 86 times in 162 matches on international duty, opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the eighth minute. He waited for Estonia goalkeeper Matvei Igonen to commit before firing the ball into the bottom right corner.

The 34-year-old Messi (45’) doubled Argentina’s lead just before half-time, adding another goal two minutes into the second half. He completed the rout with two more strikes in the 71st and 76th minute. On the night, the Argentina captain caught up and left behind former Hungary and Spain forward Puskas, who scored 84 goals in 89 matches.

Messi is three goals behind former Malaysia forward Mokhtar Dahari (89), who is third. Iran’s Ali Daei (109) is second in the list while Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo tops the chart with 117 goals.

RESULT: Argentina 5 (L Messi 8(P), 45, 47, 71, 76) bt Estonia 0