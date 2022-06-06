India players hit nets ahead of South Africa T20I series

NEW DELHI: Umran Malik got an extended spell during India’s first training session, but it was his pace colleague Arshdeep Singh who looked more impressive at the nets, which included honing of his yorker skills.

However, both the juniors might have to wait for their turn as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan are ahead in the pack for the forthcoming South Africa T20I series at home. The India team’s evening session under head coach Rahul Dravid and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey was as intense as it could get.

While Umran, the toast of the nation for his express pace, bowled as quick as he could, Rishabh Pant did not leave any opportunity to smash him with equal ferocity. The faster Umran unleashed his thunderbolts, the more ferocious was Pant’s intent with the willow.

Arshdeep first bowled a short spell and then had a session with Mhambrey, where he was seen practising the blockhole deliveries.

Karthik trains lap scoop

Dinesh Karthik might not be a certainty going into the first match with Pant being deputy to KL Rahul, but his net session was entertaining.

Karthik asked throwdown experts Nuwan, Daya and Raghu to provide him with deliveries that allowed him to play the lap scoop and the reverse lap scoop. According to the DDCA groundsmen, there will be dew post 8 pm but like other times, the team did not practice with wet balls.