Dhanush tweets in praise of French Open tennis champion Nadal

CHENNAI: Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, actor Dhanush has also become one of the celebrities who praised the French Open tennis champion Rafael Nadal who clinched his 14th French Open title and a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam trophy after beating Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the final of the tournament.
The actor took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter and shared a picture of Rafael with a caption, "#vamos #22".
Nadal, who will rise to No 4 in the ATP Rankings on Monday, moved past Top 10 stars Felix Auger-Aliassime, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev to set a first ATP Head to Head meeting with World No. 8 Ruud.
"For me personally, it is very difficult to describe the feelings that I have. It is something that I have never believed. To be here at 36, being competitive again on the most important court of my career," Nadal said during the trophy ceremony.
