Williams sisters not on Wimbledon entry list

WIMBLEDON: The names of Serena and Venus Williams did not appear on the women’s singles entry list that was released by Wimbledon. It is possible that either player could request a wild-card invitation to the Grand Slam tournament that begins on June 27. Serena has won seven of her Open era record 23 major singles championships at the All England Club, most recently in 2016.

The 40-year-old American was the runner-up here in 2018 as well as 2019 and has not competed anywhere since injuring her right leg in a first-round Wimbledon match a year ago. The 41-year-old Venus is a five-time singles champion at Wimbledon and has seven major singles trophies in all. Her most recent match on tour came at Chicago last August. Also missing from the entry list is Leylah Fernandez, the 2021 US Open runner-up who injured her right foot during a loss at the French Open.