Focused on helping India win SA series: Umran

NEW DELHI: Speed sensation Umran Malik has made it clear that he is not focused on breaking Shoaib Akhtar’s fastest delivery record of 161 kph, saying that his plan is to keep bowling in the right areas and help India win the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer had a breakout IPL season, where he picked up 22 wickets in 14 matches. Umran, who bagged the ‘Emerging Player’ award in the recently concluded IPL, was rewarded with a maiden India call-up for the home series against South Africa.

“My focus is not on that record right now. I want to bowl well, bowl in the right areas and help my country win all five matches against South Africa. I want to keep it 150 kmph or above to maintain [my] strength,” Umran told News24 Sports. The 22-year-old consistently produced quick deliveries in IPL 2022 and bowled the second fastest delivery of the season (157 kmph) behind Gujarat Titans pacer Lockie Ferguson (157.3 kph).

Umran credited his statemate Abdul Samad for the pace he has been generating. Umran and Samad are from Jammu & Kashmir and have been training together since childhood. “Abdul motivated me a lot. Whenever I used to bowl to him, he would say that I was bowling slow. So, I would deliver [the ball] with more pace. And then, the gym and proper exercise helped me in this (bowling fast),” Umran added.