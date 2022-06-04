Aus all-rounder Mitchel Marsh feels he was 'cursed' in India

COLOMBO: Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh said that he was cursed in India because he got injured during the start of IPL 2022 while playing for the Delhi capitals team.

After the shaky start to the tournament, Marsh did well by scoring 51 runs at a strike rate of 132.80. He opened the innings with David Warner and did well as the top order of the team.

"After my first couple of weeks there I thought that I was cursed in India," cricket.com.au quoted Marsh as saying. Marsh, who is currently in Colombo for the three-match T20I series, said that despite a tumultuous beginning in IPL 2022 he put out a great show.

"I got through my initial injury - which was very minor - but then to play one game and get Covid, it was a bit of a shaky start but once I got going it was nice to put a few consistent performances on the board. I absolutely loved my time there," he added.

The 30-year-old praised Ricky Ponting, who is the head coach of Delhi Capitals, saying that the former Australian skipper instills confidence in the players of his team.

"Everyone speaks about him so much and what he's achieved in the game, but I got a real sense of how much he cares for his players - I guess that's probably what he was like as a captain and a leader of a team," Marsh said for Ponting.

"Just the way he makes you feel - he made me feel like I was a really important player for Delhi. You gain confidence from that when a leader instils that sort of confidence in you," he added.

Further, the all-rounder mentioned about the mentality of the best players in the world.

"It's been a pretty crazy 12 months, a lot's happened, and I've certainly loved playing as much cricket for Australia consistently," said Marsh.

"Reflecting on the last 12 months, I've gotten a bit older, gained a bit more experienced, I've started to understand what works for me when it comes to preparation and going into each game feeling as good as I possibly can," he added.

"I've spoken about how international cricket is really hard. But you've got to believe that you belong here and I think over the last 12 months, I've really gained the belief that my best can match it with anyone in the world, All the best players in the world have that mentality," he said.

Australia is going to face host Sri Lanka in three-match T20I series starting from June 7 in Colombo, Mitch March is all the part of that team.

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner, Matthew Wade

Sri Lanka T20 squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan. Standby: Jeffrey Vandersay, Niroshan Dickwella.