Chennaiyin FC release defender Lalrinzuala after 6 successful seasons

NEW DELHI: Signed from the AIFF Elite Academy, Lalrinzuala joined the two-time champions of the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2016 and immediately made headway in the ISL 2016 season, becoming the youngest player to score for Chennaiyin FC in the league, making 13 appearances and racking up a goal and two assists in his debut season.

His top-notch performances throughout the 2016 season earned him the accolade of the Emerging Player of the season.

The consistency and the maturity of Lalrinzuala's game at a tender age saw him shoot up the ranks, expediting him to be a starter on the team sheet. The 23-year-old continued his impressive performances season by season and his numbers kept on improving, earning him a vital role in the team.

In the latest ISL 2021-22 season, Lalrinzuala put up yet another fantastic show, managing 68 tackles, 31 blocks, 24 clearances, and 15 interceptions across 18 matches.

A promising player living up to his name, the defender might not be the Marina Machans' torchbearer but is one of the hardest workers amongst the team besides holding an irreplaceable position in the hearts of the Chennaiyin FC supporters.