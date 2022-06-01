Sports

Jos Buttler carries a ‘t-shirt load’ of autographs back home

Buttler bagged the 'Orange Cap' and emerged the second-highest run-getter ever in an IPL season, behind Royal Challengers Bangalore's former captain Virat Kohli.
Jos Buttler with Ravichandran Ashwin
AHMEDABAD: Rajasthan Royals' charismatic batter Jos Buttler might have been one of the most sought after cricketers for autographs this IPL season, but the 32-year-old himself is perhaps a compulsive "autograph seeker" if a video posted by the franchise on social media is an indication.

Buttler emerged the fans' favourite despite the Royals losing the IPL 2022 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 29 to Gujarat Titans by seven wickets, with the 32-year-old England cricketer scoring a whopping 863 runs this season including four centuries and an equal number of half-centuries.

Thanks to his exploits, Buttler bagged the 'Orange Cap' and emerged the second-highest run-getter ever in an IPL season, behind Royal Challengers Bangalore's former captain Virat Kohli.

Before leaving the IPL bio-bubble and saying goodbyes to his teammates, Buttler ensured he had the autographs of each and every Royals player, support staff and people who assisted him during his stay with the franchise.

The 32-year-old wore three Royals' pink jerseys, one on top of the other, and got as many autographs as he possibly could before flying off to England.

The Royals posted a video of Buttler seeking an autograph from teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, who gladly obliged, before exclaiming, "Wow! So many!"

