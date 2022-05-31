Suryapprakash, Swaminathan and Vihari dazzle

CHENNAI: Openers L Suryapprakash (163 off 197 balls, 16 fours, 4 sixes) and R Kavin (110 off 157 balls, 8 fours, 2 sixes) struck centuries as Grand Slam CC posted 430 for five against Swaraj CC on the opening day – Monday – of the TNCA First Division match here.

Suryapprakash and Kavin put on a mammoth 259-run first-wicket partnership in 55.5 overs. Meanwhile, off-spinner S Swaminathan (6/80) bagged six wickets to help MRC ‘A’ bowl Globe Trotters SC out for 217. Elsewhere, India international Hanuma Vihari (123 off 227 balls, 7 fours, 1 six) and Robin Bist (105 off 119 balls, 7 fours, 2 sixes) hit tons to propel Nelson SC to 386 for eight against Madras CC.

Off-spinner L Sathiyannaarayan (5/41) scalped five to restrict UFCC (T Nagar) CC to 103 for seven while it was replying to India Pistons CC’s first-innings total of 173. Skipper AG Pradeep (117 off 154 balls, 6 fours, 4 sixes) led from the front with a hundred as IOB Staff Club put 340 on the board against Jolly Rovers CC.

BRIEF SCORES: At Pachaiyappa’s College Ground: Globe Trotters SC 217 in 70 overs (Akshay V Srinivasan 59, S Swaminathan 6/80, Harsh Dubey 3/63) vs MRC ‘A’ 85/2 in 25.3 overs (NS Chaturved 51*).

At SRMC (Turf) Ground: Grand Slam CC 430/5 in 90 overs (L Suryapprakash 163, R Kavin 110, Nidhish S Rajagopal 89) vs Swaraj CC 5/0 in 0 overs (secured 5 penalty runs).

At CPT-IP Turf Ground: India Pistons CC 173 in 55.2 overs (Anand Subramanian 42, B Arvind 4/7, V Arun Kumar 3/54) vs UFCC (T Nagar) CC 103/7 in 32 overs (P Sugendhiran 41, L Sathiyannaarayan 5/41).

At Guru Nanak College Ground: Young Stars CC 272 in 81.4 overs (R Sathyanarayan 48, Ganesh Satish 73, Shubhang Mishra 78*, Rahil Shah 4/76) vs Vijay CC 24/0 in 6 overs.

At MA Chidambaram Stadium: Nelson SC 386/8 in 90 overs (R Karthikeyan 67, Hanuma Vihari 123, Robin Bist 105, R Ganesh 3/76, Sachin Rathi 3/97) vs Madras CC.

At IIT-M Chemplast Ground:

IOB Staff Club 340 in 83.1 overs (Abhishek M Hegde 70, AG Pradeep 117, N Shashantha Rajgopal 3/40, NS Harish 3/119) vs Jolly Rovers CC 21/0 in 4 overs