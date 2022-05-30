Vinicius, Courtois star as Madrid beats Liverpool 1-0 to win finals

PARIS: Real Madrid became the European champion for a record-extending 14th time after defeating Liverpool 1-0 in a final that started 36 minutes late because of disturbing scenes outside the Stade de France on Saturday (Sunday in IST).

Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr scored the winning goal, applying a close-range finish in the 59th minute from Federico Valverde’s drive across the face of goal, while goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made some breathtaking saves to deny Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

“Today (on Saturday), nobody was going to get in my way. I was going to win the Champions League no matter what,” said Courtois, who was named the ‘Man of the Match’. Playing its 64th match of the season, Liverpool just could not find a way past the Belgian custodian. Courtois tipped Mane’s effort onto the post in the first half and produced an even better save in the 81st minute to turn away Salah’s hit. After going down in the Champions League summit clash, the Merseyside club, which had hoped to achieve the quadruple, finished the season with only two domestic cups – the English League Cup and the FA Cup.