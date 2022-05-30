Asia Cup: India, Malaysia play out exciting 3-3 draw

JAKARTA: India played out an enthralling 3-3 draw with Malaysia in the Asia Cup ‘Super 4’ contest here on Sunday, but inched closer to the title round.

Hat-trick hero Razie Rahim (12’, 21’ and 56’) converted three penalty corners for Malaysia while Vishnukant Singh (32’), SV Sunil (53’) and Nilam Sanjeep Xess (55’) got on the scorecard for India. India (4 points from 2 matches, goal difference of +1) is now second in the ‘Super 4’ table behind Korea (4 points from 2 matches, goal difference of +2).

Malaysia’s persistent pressure in the first quarter saw it take the lead in the 12th minute as Rahim beat India goalkeeper Suraj Karkera with a powerful low flick. Nine minutes later, Malaysia doubled its advantage via Rahim, who converted another PC. A minute after the change of ends, Vishnukant pounced on a rebound and pulled a goal back following India’s first penalty corner.

India drew level in the 53rd minute, courtesy good work by Pawan Rajbhar in the midfield. Pawan snatched the ball and selflessly set it up for Sunil, who scored with a fierce shot from an acute angle. Two minutes later, India took the lead for the first time when Nilam Sanjeep converted a PC. But, India’s joy was short-lived as Malaysia made it 3-3 in the 56th minute.