Samson has been exceptional: Sangakkara

AHMEDABAD: Rajasthan Royals director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara finds Sanju Samson “exceptional” as the India international has been able to perform the roles of wicket-keeping, captaincy and batting with aplomb in a tournament of IPL’s magnitude.

“Sanju has been exceptional. He started off with quite a tough test last season, with a young side and a lot of upheaval because of Covid-19 bubbles. It has been a tournament of two halves but he has really grown into his role,” Sangakkara said.

“He is soft-spoken and is a very reserved individual. He is exceptionally skilled with the bat. He has shown a lot of passion and hunger to take on this testing role of captaincy. Wicketkeeping, captaining and being the best batter in the side along with Jos Buttler are not easy kind of roles to fill, but he has done really well,” added Sangakkara.

The legendary Sri Lankan said that Samson has become more aware about his role in the side as matches have passed. “He has become more and more aware of what his role is. His tactical awareness has improved right throughout. He has really trusted his team. The team really looks up to him as a leader,” the former Lanka skipper added.