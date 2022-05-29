Objective is to build pressure, says Rashid

AHMEDABAD: The risk-free tactic used by opposition batters has helped Gujarat Titans leg-spinner Rashid Khan deploy a defensive game-plan of trying to hold one end up while allowing the bowler at the other end to go for the kill.

Rashid is no longer an unknown entity and the batters across franchises are trying to see off his overs while targeting other bowlers in Gujarat line-up. While an economy rate of 6.73 in 15 matches is impressive, Rashid is currently ninth in the wicket-takers list with 18 scalps.

“My mindset was not any different in the play-offs. The energy and the thought process are the same throughout. But, teams are playing it safe against me. So, I am trying to keep it tight, which increases the chance of picking up wickets for the bowler at the other end,” the

Afghan spinner said ahead of Sunday’s final.

For Rashid, hitting a particular area is key. “Irrespective of whether it is a league game or knockout match, my mindset is to bowl in a certain area. I do not try anything different. My objective is to build pressure,” Rashid added.

Rashid has been showing that he can win games with the bat, smashing nine sixes and playing at a strike-rate of 206 so far. Having developed a second skill boosted his confidence, especially after contributing in finishing a couple of close matches.

“I batted a bit higher than where I was batting before. The other thing is confidence. It is given by the coaching staff, captain and the players. They believed I would be able to perform. Such is the kind of energy you need as a player and that has been given to me,” said Rashid.