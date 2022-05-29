Having finished in top-two spots, GT & RR clash in IPL 2022 final

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Titans, a team that has been making a mockery of all betting odds, and Rajasthan Royals, which is trying to complete a cycle that started 14 years ago, will clash in the IPL 2022 title decider at the Motera Stadium here on Sunday.
The finalists are led by two captains who are minefields of talent in their own right – Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson. For Titans skipper Hardik and franchise’s head coach Ashish Nehra, the last two months have been nothing short of spectacular. Debutant GT has been making a lot of people eat a humble pie because many, including experts, termed it a team of no-hopers post the mega auction.
The Gujarat squad did not look great on paper, but there is a reason why cricket is called ‘a sport of glorious uncertainties’. A fit-again Hardik took to leadership like a fish to water and has been showing the way with his all-round performances. David Miller, whose best IPL season was more than five years ago, is back with a 2.0 version.
Rahul Tewatia has been showing that the five successive sixes he smashed in Sharjah two years ago were not a flash in the pan. Ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan knew he would be read well, so he has been all the more parsimonious. Behind the team at the venue would be a partisan and vociferous crowd chanting ‘Aava De’.
While Gujarat would look to carve a niche in front of its home fans, Rajasthan would be keen to go the distance for someone who would be watching from the stars. Shane Warne – Rajasthan’s first Royal – had led the franchise to the IPL crown in the inaugural edition (2008) with a squad that was packed with youngsters. But, he is no longer with us to watch his beloved team complete a cycle of life and sport.
Leading the charge is Samson, who has been handling his resources quite well. RR is a team that possesses stars such as Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult as well as youngsters like Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
On one hand, Rajasthan’s Buttler – having already scored more than 800 runs – would hope to continue his imperious form while on the other hand, Gujarat’s Shubman Gill would look to own the big stage. RR pacer Prasidh Krishna has been a handful on most occasions, but would he be able to stop a rampaging Miller this time around?
What tactics will Hardik and Co. go with against the wily spin combination of Ashwin and Chahal in the middle overs? We will get answers for all of those in hours. There will be heroes and there will be heartbreaks but above everything, perhaps an enthralling contest that everyone will remember for the ages.