Having finished in top-two spots, GT & RR clash in IPL 2022 final

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Titans, a team that has been making a mockery of all betting odds, and Rajasthan Royals, which is trying to complete a cycle that started 14 years ago, will clash in the IPL 2022 title decider at the Motera Stadium here on Sunday.

The finalists are led by two captains who are minefields of talent in their own right – Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson. For Titans skipper Hardik and franchise’s head coach Ashish Nehra, the last two months have been nothing short of spectacular. Debutant GT has been making a lot of people eat a humble pie because many, including experts, termed it a team of no-hopers post the mega auction.