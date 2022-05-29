‘Change in mindset against spin key to success,’ says David Miller

AHMEDABAD: A change in mindset while facing spinners has played a big part in his success in the ongoing IPL 2022, according to Gujarat Titans batter David Miller.

Miller is the second-highest run-scorer for Gujarat with 449 runs from 15 matches, with an unbeaten 94 being his highest total. And, the South African said that the hard work he has been putting in at the nets has been paying rich dividends.

“It has been a good season for me against spin. It has been something that I have been working hard on. I have never really felt that I struggled against spin, but it was an area I had to improve,” Miller said during the pre-match press conference, ahead of the IPL 2022 final against Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.

“I have changed my mindset against spin. I have changed one or two things. I feel like it is just about making sure that I look to score every ball. If there is a bad ball, I must at least be in a good position to put it away. That creates a bit of pressure on the bowler. So, that is one of the things I have tried to improve mentally,” added Miller.

Miller said that playing all the matches for GT has been a confidence booster. “This season, [I am] batting a bit higher. I am batting at five. I have managed to bat there from the start of the season and play all the games, so it has been enjoyable that I am not in and out [of the team]. I have managed to build something the whole season and keep my confidence growing,” the 32-year-old Miller said. “I have been backed all the way. Playing all the games allows a player to settle down and not worry about selection. I love being a part of this successful team,” Miller went on to add. He attributed GT’s success in its debut season to collective effort.

“For me, the standout has been Rahul Tewatia. [Mohammed] Shami has bowled incredibly well this season. He has put us in good positions in the powerplay. It is tough to single out players. A lot of guys have put their hands up throughout the competition and that has contributed to a lot of wins.”

