157 wasn't a good total: Tendulkar hails RR bowlers in Qualifier 2

MUMBAI: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar praised Rajasthan Royals bowlers Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy for their brilliant bowling performance against Royal Challenger Bangalore in the Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League 2022 on Friday. Tendulkar said that RR bowlers never allowed RCB batters to ease pressure at any point as they sent many star batters of Bangalore back into the hut.

"Along with Prasidh, Obed McCoy was the key bowler. Both kept Bangalore under pressure. Prasidh dismissed Karthik, who had been batting very well down the order with a good strike rate and followed it up with a brilliant delivery to Hasaranga. 157 wasn't a good total at all on this surface," said Sachin Tendulkar on his Youtube video.

Krishna claimed 3-22 figures, which included the massive wicket of Virat Kohli in the second over. He was brought back in the death over to dismiss Dinesh Karthik and Wanindu Hasaranga off successive deliveries. McCoy also had brilliant figures of 3-23. He sent back the RCB captain Faf du Plessis and Mahipal Lomror.

Talking about Virat Kohli's wicket, Tendulkar said, "When the ball is moving only one way, it is easy to leave deliveries. However, one of the balls came back in and hit Virat on the thigh. Batters then think, 'I can't leave balls'. Prasidh's follow-up delivery (wicket ball) was very good. Virat was beaten by the bounce. and the ball moved away off the wicket. That was a fantastic delivery."

"Where there is pace and bounce on the wicket, it is not easy for batters to adjust, but Patidar did quite well. The two cover drives he hit off Prasidh, his position was excellent. I liked his calm and controlled approach during his innings," Tendulkar further added.

RR chased down the target with ease as opener Jos Buttler hammered an outstanding unbeaten 106 off 60 deliveries. They won by seven wickets with 11 balls remaining to set up a final showdown against Gujarat Titans.