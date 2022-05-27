Wildcard Jeanjean stuns 8th seed Pliskova

PARIS: French wildcard Leolia Jeanjean stunned Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) in the second round on Thursday to send the eighth seed packing from the French Open.

The 26-year-old Jeanjean, who is ranked 227th in the world, defeated Pliskova in straight sets – by a scoreline of 6-2, 6-2. “I do not really realise what is going on. I find it just incredible,” said Jeanjean, who was all smiles on court just after her victory.

In the men’s draw, World No.2 Daniil Medvedev cantered into the third round with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 win against Serbian Laslo Dere. The Russian struggled at times, but his elasticity eventually made up for his lack of natural ability.

Meanwhile, Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza notched up contrasting wins along with their respective partners in the men’s and women’s doubles competitions on Thursday. While Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop marched into the pre-quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Andrey Golubev and Fabrice Martin, Sania combined with Czech Republic’s Lucie Hradecka to prevail 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 over the Italian duo of Jasmine Paolini and Martina Trevisan in their opening round.

Ramkumar Ramanathan and his American partner Hunter Reese, however, suffered a 3-6, 2-6 loss to sixth seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in another men’s doubles second-round match.