Sachin, Shahrukh and Ganesh deliver the goods

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner Sachin Rathi (6/93) bagged a six-wicket haul on Thursday as Madras CC clinched five points from its drawn TNCA First Division contest against UFCC (T Nagar) CC at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here.

Meanwhile, off-spinning all-rounder Shahrukh Khan (5/55) scalped five to help Vijay CC earn the first-innings lead against Globe Trotters SC. Elsewhere, Young Stars CC skipper Ganesh Satish scored an unbeaten 102 (202 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes) as his team won five points from the draw against Swaraj CC. Robin Bist smashed 162 not out (174 balls, 19 fours, 7 sixes) for Nelson SC against Jolly Rovers CC, but his lone battle had little impact on the match.

BRIEF SCORES: At SRMC (Turf)

Ground: Swaraj CC 246 drew with Young Stars CC 252/8 in 87.5 overs (R Sathyanarayan 47, Ganesh Satish 102*, M Silambarasan 4/94, Murugan Ashwin 3/57). Points: Stars 5(18); Swaraj 1(22).

At IIT-M Chemplast Ground: Jolly Rovers CC 505 drew with Nelson SC 283/9 in 75.2 overs (Robin Bist 162*, DT Chandrasekar 3/48, NS Harish 3/101). Points: Rovers 1(38); Nelson 1(18).

At MA Chidambaram Stadium:

Madras CC 306 drew with UFCC (T Nagar) CC 290 in 85.3 overs (K Vishal Vaidhya 94, V Maaruthi Raghav 84*, Sachin Rathi 6/93, S Suresh Kumar 3/92). Points: MCC 5(22); UFCC 1(30).

At CPT-IP (Turf) Ground: IOB Staff Club 383 drew with India Pistons CC 260/8 in 83 overs (S Guru Raghavendran 86, D Anchit 52, G Babu 40, V Sanjeev Kumar 4/67). Points: Pistons 1(26); IOB 1(18).

At Pachaiyappa’s College

Ground: Vijay CC 297 drew with Globe Trotters SC 262 in 69.5 overs (D Santhosh Kumar 52, Ricky Bhui 63, S Ganesh 71, Shahrukh Khan 5/55, Varun Chakravarthy 3/31). Points: Vijay 5(50); Trotters 1(26).

At VB Nest: MRC ‘A’ 168 & 74/3 in 26.1 overs drew with Grand Slam CC 313 in 77.5 overs (L Suryapprakash 80, Bhargav Merai 71, SM Vinoop 45, Rishi Dhawan 4/81, Harsh Dubey 3/84). Points: Grand Slam 5(34); MRC 1(34)