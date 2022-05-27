Sports

IPL 2022: RCB’s Rajat Patidar breaks multiple records against LSG

Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Rajat Patidar smashed a plethora of records on Wednesday after his century helped RCB win the eliminator clash against Lucknow Super Giants. Patidar scripted his name in the history books of the Indian Premier League for several reasons. Here’s a look at the records he broke with this performance:
It just took 49 balls for Rajat Patidar to reach his hundred, which is the joint-fastest century scored by any player in the playoffs of the IPL. Patidar equalled the record registered by Wriddhiman Saha, who smashed 115 off 55 balls for Punjab in the 2014 IPL final.

This is the third-highest score ever scored by an uncapped player in the cash-rich league. Rajat Patidar crossed the unbeaten 101 that Devdutt Padikkal scored for Bangalore against Rajasthan Royals last season.

He also became the first player from his side to hit a century in the playoffs, surpassing Chris Gayle's 89-run knock in the second qualifier against Mumbai Indians in the 2011 edition of the league.

It was only the fifth instance for a player to score a ton in playoffs or knockouts in the league's history. Virender Sehwag, Wriddhiman Saha, Shane Watson and Murali Vijay are the only ones to have done so before.

