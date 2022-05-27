IPL 2022 Qualifier 2: RR won the toss and chose to bowl against RCB

MUMBAI: Rajasthan Royals opted to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

Both teams did not make any changes to their playing eleven.

Here are the XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: 1 Jos Buttler, 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 Sanju Samson (capt & wk), 4 Devdutt Padikkal, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Riyan Parag, 7 R Ashwin, 8 Trent Boult, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Obed McCoy, 11 Prasidh Krishna

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Faf du Plessis (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rajat Patidar, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Mahipal Lomror, 6 Shahbaz Ahmed, 7 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Mohammed Siraj

For live updates: https://cricket.dtnext.in/CricketSite/index.html?tid-2006