GT is familiar with pitch, excited to play final: Yash Dayal

AHMEDABAD: The debutant of the season Gujarat Titans are feeling proud of being in the final of the Indian Premier League 2022 and pacer Yash Dayal is super excited to take on the winner of Qualifier 2 on their home ground and contribute immensely for his team in the final.

"The atmosphere of the team is very good, everyone is excited for the final. Our entire focus is on playing well in the final. We are familiar with the pitch and ground of Ahmedabad as our camp was earlier located. And this is our home ground so it is exciting. The whole team's focus is on winning the final," said Yash Dayal while speaking exclusively to ANI.

Talking about his first IPL season, Dayal said, "It's a big deal for me. This is my first IPL and debut season for me. Earlier we were on top, then we reached the finals, it seemed like a dream, but now it seems that it is reality."

This fast bowler of Gujarat Titans got a chance in the team after a long time.

Yash Dayal played 8 matches and took 10 wickets in them. In many matches of Gujarat, when the wicket was desperately needed, Yash Dayal took the wicket and got his team back in the match.