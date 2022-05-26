Indian Grand Prix 4 Athletics: Tamil Nadu wins six medals

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu athletes dominated the women’s pole vault event at the Indian Grand Prix 4, which was hosted in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The Tamil Nadu duo of Baranica Elangovan (4.05m) and Rosy Meena Paulraj (4.00m) finished first and second respectively, while Preethika Anandhan (3.40m) from the state came third alongside Kerala’s Nivya Antony (3.40m). In men’s 400m that was divided into four races, K Saran from Tamil Nadu occupied the top spot on the podium with a timing of 47.42 seconds. Meanwhile, in the women’s 400m event, Tamil Nadu’s R Vithya Ramraj clinched the gold medal by crossing the line in 53.95 seconds. In women’s 100m, which was divided into two races, M Angel Silvia of Tamil Nadu completed the podium with a timing of 12.39 seconds.