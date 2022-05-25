Vettori appointed assistant coach of Australian men’s team

MELBOURNE: Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has been appointed as an assistant coach of the Australian men’s cricket team.

Vettori, who played against Australia in 19 of his 113 Tests for New Zealand, has coaching experience in the Indian Premier League, in Australia’s Twenty20 Big Bash competition, and in England and the Caribbean. The former leftarm spinner also has worked as a spin bowling consultant for Bangladesh and with Australia during its winning Test series in Pakistan in March. He will coach Australia’s bowling attack starting with next month’s Test tour to Sri Lanka. Andre Borovec was also hired as an assistant coach, and will guide the Australia A team in Sri Lanka. Both have previously worked with head coach Andrew McDonald.