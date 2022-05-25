India stares at early exit following 5-2 defeat to Japan

JAKARTA: A new-look Indian team paid for its inexperience and profligacy with Asian champion Japan soundly thrashing it 5-2 in a group A league match of the men’s Asia Cup hockey championship here on Tuesday.

Having drawn against Pakistan in the opening game, India’s chances after this defeat will be badly dented as even a big win against Indonesia in the last game might not be enough for qualification to the knockout stages.

Ken Nagayoshi, Kosei Kawabe (twice), Ryomi Ooka and Koji Yamasaki scored for Japan while Pawan Rajbhar and Uttam Singh found the target for the Indians.

However, the younger crop of players didn’t measure up against the Japanese, who looked more organised and hit India repeatedly on the counters.

The two seniors -- Birendra Lakra and SV Sunil -- looked well past their prime and couldn’t make any tangible difference with their performances.

The first quarter was all about trying to get control of the midfield with rookie Indian players losing a lot of possession during the phase of play.

But, to their delight, the Japanese also failed to make too many inroads save one penalty corner, which was well-saved by a diving Indian custodian Suraj Karkera.

However, in the second quarter central midfielder Raj Kumar took a crack at goal from the edge of the striking circle, which was saved by Japan goalie Koji Yamasaki and, to India’s horror, the ball found Sunil’s boots as he was lurking inside the ‘D’.

But India suddenly fizzled out in the second quarter after that initial spark, even as Japan upped its ante and earned two more penalty corners -- the first of which found drag-flicker Yoshiki Kirishita off the mark as his powerful drag-flick sailed well over the cross-piece.

However, in the 24th minute, Ken Nagayoshi converted the penalty corner with a powerful angular drive that beat a diving Suraj all ends up.

There came a chance of an equaliser when Nilam Sanjeep Xess’ assist found Raj Kumar, whose reverse hit was saved by the keeper.

The problem with the inexperienced outfit was its propensity to attack primarily down the middle-third instead of spreading the game onto the wide flanks.