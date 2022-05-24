IPL 2022: Here are top 5 players for Rajasthan Royals

The swashbuckling right-hander from England has been on fire during this season for Rajasthan Royals. He is not only the leading run-scorer for his side, but in the league as well. In 14 innings, he has scored 629 runs at an average of 48.38. Three centuries and three half-centuries have come out of his bat this season, with his best being 116.
Sanju Samson, the skipper has had a consistent IPL 2022, often providing acceleration to his side's innings. In 14 innings, 374 runs have come out of his bat at an average of 28.77. He has a strike rate of 147.24. His best individual score is 55. Samson has scored two half-centuries this season.
Though this season has not been as good as his two seasons for RCB, Padikkal has still provided great starts to Rajasthan Royals and stitched some valuable stands with the opener Jos Buttler. In 14 games, he has scored 337 runs at an average of 24.07. Only one fifty has come out of his bat, with 54 being his best individual score.
The Caribbean southpaw has been a wonderful asset for the Royals this season, often finishing their matches with a bang. In 12 innings, he has scored 297 runs at an average of 59.40. He has stayed unbeaten seven times. He has scored a half-century for his side, with 59* being his best score.
The southpaw has played some crucial knocks for the Royals in the second half of the season. In seven games for the side so far, he has scored 212 runs at an average of 30.29. Jaiswal has scored two half-centuries so far, with 68 being his best individual score.