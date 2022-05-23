Maaruthi, Rasheed star for UFCC; Harsh does it for MRC ‘A’

CHENNAI: V Maaruthi Raghav (113 not out off 119 balls, 14 fours, 2 sixes) and Shaik Rasheed (108 off 201 balls, 13 fours, 1 six) hit tons on Sunday to help UFCC (T Nagar) CC clinch five points from its draw against Globe Trotters SC in the TNCA First Division.

While the experienced Maaruthi, who walked out at No.5, struck his maiden hundred of the season, No.3 batter Rasheed notched up his second century in five matches. Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey (5/63) picked up a five-wicket haul as MRC ‘A’ secured five points from the drawn encounter against Nelson SC, for which Hanuma Vihari scored 99.

Elsewhere, Young Stars CC No.6 Wilkins Victor hit a fighting 128 (171 balls, 10 fours, 1 six), but could not prevent IOB Staff Club from walking away with five points.

BRIEF SCORES:

At IIT-M Chemplast Ground: Grand Slam CC 267 drew with Jolly Rovers CC 268/4 in 62.2 overs (Baba Aparajith 48, Dhruv Shorey 82*,

Baba Indrajith 53). Points: Rovers 5(37); Grand Slam 1(29).

At SRMC (Turf) Ground: Swaraj CC 70 & 232 in 63.2 overs (Amandeep Khare 86, R Vivek 53, Bhargav Bhatt 4/64) drew with Vijay CC 95. Points: Vijay 5(45); Swaraj 1(21).

At MA Chidambaram Stadium:

Madras CC 265 drew with India Pistons CC 269/6 in 80.2 overs (D Prashanth Prabhu 48, M Mithul Raj 58, Chiraj Jani 56). Points: Pistons 5(25); MCC 1(17).

At Pachaiyappa’s College Ground:

Globe Trotters SC 386/8 drew with UFCC (T Nagar) CC 388/4 in 84 overs (Shaik Rasheed 108, K Vishal Vaidhya 89, V Maaruthi Raghav 113*, J Suresh Kumar 65*). Points: UFCC 5(29); Trotters 1(25).

At SSN College Ground: IOB Staff Club 347/8 drew with Young Stars CC 340 in 89.4 overs (Wilkins Victor 128, P Nirmal Kumar 4/91, V Sanjeev Kumar 3/105). Points: IOB 5(17); Stars 1(13).

At VB Nest: MRC ‘A’ 387 drew with Nelson SC 259 in 72.2 overs (Hanuma Vihari 99, V Subramania Siva 41, Harsh Dubey 5/63). Points: MRC 5(33); Nelson 1(17)