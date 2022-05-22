Reagan nets brace as AGORC wins

CHENNAI: Reagan struck a brace as AG’s Office RC defeated Swaraj 5-2 in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division League match at the FC Madras Ground here on Saturday. Lalnuntluanga opened the scoring for Swaraj in the 17th minute before AG’s Office put three past its rival in the first half via Reagan (27’), Ruban (40’) and Josephin (44’). After Lijo made it 4-1 for AG’s Office in the 65th minute, Reagan netted his second of the game in the 77th. In second-half stoppage time, Sivaprasadh (90’) reduced the margin of defeat to three goals. In another match, Income Tax and Reserve Bank of India played out a 2-2 draw to share the spoils. While Vikram (4’) and Mohamed Sahid (55’) found the back of the net for Income Tax, Raheem Dhas (7’) and Vignesh (10’) scored for RBI.