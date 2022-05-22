RCB book fourth playoffs spot, face LSG in eliminator

MUMBAI: Royal Challengers Bangalore confirmed the fourth playoffs spot in the Indian Premier League 2022 points table after Mumbai Indians' five-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

With the five-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals are out of IPL 2022. Bangalore went past Delhi and now have a clash with Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator, scheduled for Wednesday in Kolkata.

Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants have already qualified for IPL 2022 playoffs and Royal Challengers Bangalore became the fourth team and last team to do so.

Well-paced knocks by Mumbai Indians batters helped them in finishing their IPL 2022 campaign on a high as they defeated Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets.

