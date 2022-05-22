Rajwinder, Dhas sizzle with ball; Affan Khader hits unbeaten ton

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner Rajwinder Singh (7/66) bagged a seven-wicket haul as India Pistons CC bowled Madras CC out for 265 on the opening day – Saturday – of the TNCA First Division match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here.

For MCC, KH Gopinath (100 off 94 balls, 8 fours, 5 sixes) and his opening partner Tushar Raheja (88) were the chief contributors in the first essay. At VB Nest, No.4 M Affan Khader smashed an unbeaten 160 (217 balls, 17 fours) to propel MRC ‘A’ to 387 against Nelson SC, for which medium pacer W Antony Dhas (6/82) scalped six.

Elsewhere, Vijay CC captain and left-arm orthodox bowler Rahil Shah (5/22) earned five wickets as his team skittled Swaraj CC out for a paltry 70 in the first innings. Meanwhile, opener Yara Sandeep (111 off 162 balls, 14 fours, 3 sixes) hit a hundred to guide IOB Staff Club to 347 for eight against Young Stars CC.

BRIEF SCORES: At IIT-M Chemplast Ground: Grand Slam CC 267 in 86.4 overs (L Suryapprakash 41, Bhargav Merai 69, M Abhinav 53*, Jalaj Saxena 4/91) vs Jolly Rovers CC 3/0 in 1 over.

At SRMC (Turf) Ground: Swaraj CC 70 in 34 overs (Rahil Shah 5/22, Bhargav Bhatt 3/7) & 17/2 in 13 overs vs Vijay CC 95 in 41 overs (J Kousik 43*, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 4/42, M Silambarasan 3/28).

At MA Chidambaram Stadium: Madras CC 265 in 89.4 overs (Tushar Raheja 88, KH Gopinath 100, Rajwinder Singh 7/66) vs India Pistons CC.

At Pachaiyappa’s College Ground: Globe Trotters SC 386/8 in 90 overs (Akshay V Srinivasan 93, Maan K Bafna 71, S Ganesh 76*, Monish Satish 52,

B Arun 3/116) vs

UFCC (T Nagar) CC.

At SSN College Ground: IOB Staff Club 347/8 in 90 overs (Yara Sandeep 111, R Anirudh Seshadhri 62, S Shyam Sundar 46, J Ajay Chetan 44, L Kiran Akash 4/73, S Mohan Prasath 3/114) vs Young Stars CC.

At VB Nest: MRC ‘A’ 387 in 88.4 overs (NS Chaturved 62, M Affan Khader 160*, Harsh Dubey 64, W Antony Dhas 6/82) vs Nelson SC