CHENNAI: Cheteshwar Pujara is set to make a comeback into team India for the one-off test match against England. His solid test cricket techniques would come handy for the team.

Rohit Sharma would be skippering the team in this match.

TEST Squad - Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.