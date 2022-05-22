IWL: Title-challengers Sethu FC focused on clash against Hans Women FC

BHUBANESWAR: Title challengers and 2019 Indian Women's League champions Sethu FC will look to continue their winning form when they face Hans Women FC at the Capital Ground in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Being level on points with table-toppers Gokulam Kerala, all Sethu need to ensure is that they defeat the Malabarians when they cross swords on May 26, in order to win their second IWL title. Even a defeat against Hans on Sunday would keep the equation the same for the Madurai club.

"I think our players are aware how important it is to win the last couple of matches. We are excited but grounded and working hard on the pitch," said Sethu head coach Crispin Chettri in a statement.

Speaking on the plans for the game ahead the gaffer opined, "We will stick with what we have been doing. Maybe this game gives us an opportunity for player rotation, to keep some of our players fresh and give younger ones the opportunity to prove themselves."

Quizzed about the championship rivalry with Gokulam, Crispin said, "We are not thinking about the equation. We are focused on how consistent we can be with each team that matters."

Hans Women FC, on the other hand, are yet to register a point in the league, and with two games remaining, they will look to make the most of their opportunities.

"Knowing Sethu FC, it will be a tough game for us. We are ready for this challenge. Keeping it simple is something that we need to do. We wish to play organised football. Our aim will be to disturb Sethu in their attacks," said Hans head coach Darshana Sanas.

Quizzed about their game plan going into the game Sanas said, "After the last score line, our objective is to not let Sethu score in big numbers and try to create chances for ourselves."