I have worked on power-hitting, says Velocity skipper Deepti Sharma

PUNE: India all-rounder Deepti Sharma on Saturday said she is ready for the challenge as captain of the Velocity side in the Women’s T20 Challenge, beginning on Monday, and added she has worked on her power-hitting and inside-out shots.

Deepti will lead Velocity in this year’s tournament, held after a year’s gap due to COVID-19 pandemic, in place of Mithali Raj, who was dropped for the T20 domestic tournament along with veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.

“I love leadership, I have captained at domestic level. Whatever opportunities I get I’m ready to take them,” Deepti said at a virtual press conference. Asked about the areas of her game which she had worked upon after the Women’s World Cup in March-April, the left-handed batter said: “I have worked on power-hitting. I have also worked extensively on my inside out shots with coach.”

Deepti hinted that she might open the innings for Velocity in the tournament. “I am always ready to bat anywhere according to the demands of the team. Hopefully, I will open (in Women’s T20 Challenge). I had opened in domestic cricket. I love batting at the top-order because you get enough time to build your innings and you also get powerplay overs.”

Deepti said she would like to enjoy her game and the responsibility entrusted on her in her endeavour to take Velocity into the final.

Deepti, who also bowls right-arm off-spin, lauded the the BCCI for organising the fourth edition of the tournament.

“BCCI taking good initiative for women’s cricket. In future, six teams may be there because in India there is a lot of talent and if the tournament is expanded they will get to show their talent.

“It is a very good opportunity for new players because foreign players will be there alongside senior India players. They can share the dressing room and gain valuable experience.” The event will open with a match between defending champion Trailblazers and Supernovas on Monday, followed by a game between Supernovas and Velocity (Tuesday) and Velocity and Trailblazers on May 26.