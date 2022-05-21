Crucial knocks by Powell, Pant power DC to 159/7 against MI

MUMBAI: The crucial partnership between Rovman Powell and Rishabh Pant and a quick unbeaten 19 by Axar Patel helped Delhi Capitals to post a modest total of 159/7 against Mumbai Indians here at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Rovman Powell scored 43 runs off 34 balls and provided his team with a decent total, despite initial setbacks.

For Mumbai Indians, Jasprit Bumrah bagged three wickets, while Ramandeep Singh settled for two.

Put to bat first, DC made a terrible start as their opening batter David Warner was caught by Jasprit Bumrah on Daniel Sams's delivery in the 2.6 over, with only 21 runs on the board.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh joined Prithvi Shaw at the crease and the duo then tried to anchor the innings for their side. In the next over Delhi dealt with another blow as Bumrah dismissed Mitchell Marsh, who went back to the pavilion without scoring a run.

This brought DC skipper Rishabh Pant to the crease. Prithvi Shaw tried hard to keep the scoreboard moving for Delhi but the opener was sent back to the pavilion by Bumrah after scoring 24 runs. Sarfaraz Khan came to the crease but could not do much for his team as he became prey to Mayank Markande's spell and was caught by Ishan Kishan in the 9th over.

Delhi Capitals were at 55-4 after ten overs in their match against MI as the Mumbai bowlers kept a check on the flow of runs through tight bowling. Rovman Powell then came to bat and he smashed 20 runs in the 12th over, which was bowled by Hrithik Shokeen.

Riley Meredith delivered a brilliant over as he had only conceded 2 runs as he restricted batters to play any short. The duo anchored the innings and provided DC with the lost momentum. Powell and Pant took their team's total beyond the 100-run mark and also brought up their crucial 50 run partnership in under 15 overs.

Pant continued carnage as he smashed Ramandeep Singh, but the last delivery of the over ended his play as he handed a catch to Ishan Kishan, leaving DC at 125/5.

Axar Patel then joined Powell, who was trashing MI bowlers all around the ground. It was then Bumrah, who struck again and dismissed aggressive batter Powell in the 19th over and left DC's total at 143/6.

Patel played an attacking game and ended DC's innings at 159/7 with a six. DC now need to defend a target of 160 runs to secure the fourth position in the points table for playoffs.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 159/7 (Rovman Powell 43, Rishabh Pant 39; Jasprit Bumrah 3-25) vs Mumbai Indians.