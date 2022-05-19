Vishal, Harsh and Kavin impress

CHENNAI: K Vishal Vaidhya led from the front with an unbeaten 140 (235 balls, 19 fours, 2 sixes) as UFCC (T Nagar) CC clinched five points from its drawn TNCA First Division match against Young Stars CC at the SSN College Ground on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, at the IIT-M Chemplast Ground, left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey (5/68) bagged a five-wicket haul to help MRC ‘A’ secure five points from the draw against Jolly Rovers CC. Elsewhere, opening batter R Kavin (136 off 236 balls, 11 fours, 5 sixes) struck a hundred as Grand Slam CC took a first-innings lead against Madras CC.

Amandeep Khare (115 off 161 balls, 10 fours, 1 six) guided Swaraj CC to five points against Globe Trotters SC, for which Akshay V Srinivasan (111 not out off 134 balls, 12 fours, 3 sixes) waged a lone battle. India Pistons CC off-spinner L Sathiyannaarayan (6/71) scalped six, but could not stop Vijay CC from getting five points.

BRIEF SCORES: At SRMC (Turf)

Ground: Swaraj CC 259/7 decl. in 74.5 overs (Amandeep Khare 115, RS Mokit Hariharan 71) drew with Globe Trotters SC 219 in 56.2 overs (Akshay V Srinivasan 111*, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 3/52). Points: Swaraj 5(20); Trotters 1(24).

At MA Chidambaram

Stadium: Madras CC 236 drew

with Grand Slam CC 240/5 in 76 overs (R Kavin 136, Bhargav Merai 78*). Points: Grand Slam 5(28); MCC 1(16).

At CPT-IP (Turf) Ground:

India Pistons CC 186 & 39/0 in 13 overs drew with Vijay CC 187 in 85.3 overs (J Kousik 59, M Mohammed 42, L Sathiyannaarayan 6/71). Points: Vijay 5(40); Pistons 1(20).

At IIT-M Chemplast Ground:

MRC ‘A’ 304 drew with Jolly

Rovers CC 235 in 67.4 overs (M Vishal 44, Baba Aparajith 47, R Sonu Yadav 50, Harsh Dubey 5/68). Points: MRC 5(28); Rovers 1(32).

At SSN College Ground:

Young Stars CC 194 drew with UFCC (T Nagar) CC 312/7 decl. in 75 overs (K Vishal Vaidhya 140*, J Suresh Kumar 93, S Mohan Prasath 4/85). Points: UFCC 5(24); Stars 1(12).

At Wahe Guru Ground:

Nelson SC 316 in 89.3 overs (Shoaib Mohammed Khan 57, R Karthikeyan 64, W Antony Dhas 56, V Sanjeev Kumar 3/108) drew with IOB Staff Club 317/8 in 86.5 overs (Abhishek M Hegde 69, AG Pradeep 63, S Gohulmoorthi 58*, J Ajay Chetan 43*, M Prabhu 4/61). Points: IOB 5(12); Nelson 1(16)