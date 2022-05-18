Williamson flies to NZ to meet latest addition to family

The SRH registered a victory in their last night’s match against Mumbai Indians by 3 runs and extending their team's chances of qualifying for the play-off round.

SRH, who are currently eighth in the IPL 2022 table and need a win in their last game of the season (against Punjab Kings), to qualify for the play-off round and wait for the other teams' decision.

In such a critical situation, the team's captain Kane Williamson has left the Bio Bubble and is now in a hurry to return to his native New Zealand.

SRH is currently eighth in the IPL 2022 table and needs a win in their last game of the season (against Punjab Kings), in addition to the other results to go in their favour to secure a top-4 spot.

Williamson, meanwhile, has had a season to forget in IPL 2022; he scored 216 runs in 13 innings, and in the game against MI, the SRH captain dropped himself to the middle-order and remained unbeaten on 8 off 7 deliveries.

Hyderabad is yet to announce who will lead the side in absence of the NZ captain. The 31-year-old has battled back from a long-standing elbow problem and is set to make his Test return next month in a three-match series in England.

Earlier on Tuesday, Williamson praised the efforts of Rahul Tripathi, Priyam Garg, and Umran Malik during the win against MI, while expressing his relief at getting a much-needed win.

“Nice to break the streak. But also nice to win the wrestle. Had a few games where momentum wasn’t on our side and we couldn’t wrestle it back. All in all a very good performance and a lot of learning to come out of it,” Williamson had said.