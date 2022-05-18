Srikanth defeats Leverdez in first round, Chaliha loses to Ratchanok

BANGKOK: Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth opened his Thailand Open 2022 men’s singles draw with a victory over France’s Brice Leverdez, here in Bangkok on Wednesday.

Playing on Court 2, Srikanth defeated Leverdez 18-21, 21-10, 21-16, in a match that lasted 49 minutes.

Srikanth made a spectacular comeback after losing the first game and clinched victory in the next two games.

On the other hand, shuttler Ashmita Chaliha lost in her women’s single’s first round against Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon. The Indian shuttler was completed dominated by Ratchanok 10-21, 15-21 in the 29-minute long match, here at Court 1.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chaliha had won the women’s singles qualifier match against USA’s Jennie Gai 21-16, 21-18 in 27 minutes.

Later in the day, top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap, HS Prannoy and B Sai Praneeth will be in action.