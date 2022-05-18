Sports

Asian Para Games postponed due to Covid-19

"The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games Organising Committee (HAPGOC) and the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) today announced the postponement of the 2022 Asian Para Games, originally scheduled to take place from 9-15 October 2022," Asian Paralympic Committee said in a statement.
Beijing National Stadium
Dt Next Bureau

BEIJING: The Asian Para Games, which were scheduled to take place from October 9 to 15 in Hangzhou, China have been postponed due to concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic, the organisers officially announced on Tuesday.

“The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games Organising Committee (HAPGOC) and the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) today announced the postponement of the 2022 Asian Para Games, originally scheduled to take place from 9-15 October 2022,” Asian Paralympic Committee said in a statement. The decision, though inevitable, comes less than a fortnight after the Hangzhou Asian Games, which were scheduled to be held from September 10 to 25, were postponed.

Covid-19
postponed
Asian Para Games
HAPGOC
Asian Paralympic Committee
Hangzhou Asian Games

