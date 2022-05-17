Thendral, Kumar star in CP RC’s 3-wicket win

CHENNAI: V Thendral (3/25) and A Kumar (3/31) bagged three wickets apiece as CP RC (CPCL RC) defeated SSCA by three wickets in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 Fourth Division contest. In another match in the same division, SRF RC got the better of DRBCCC Hindu College by seven wickets.

Fourth Division: DRBCCC Hindu College 117 in 26.2 overs (P Vikram 26, A Saravanan 3/40) lost to SRF RC 118/3 in 13.2 overs (K Vishwanath 31, B John Praveen Kumar 34, Atul Kumar Dwivedi 40*); SSCA 147/9 in 30 overs (V Ram Prakash 51, S Ravi Kumar 38, A Kumar 3/31, V Thendral 3/25) lost to CP RC (CPCL RC) 149/7 in 22.1 overs (B Ganesh Kumar 29, N Mohamed Yusuf 31, D Rajesh 43, M Harish 3/27)