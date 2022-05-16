'Not leaving today': Thomas Cup winner HS Prannoy's mantra

BANGKOK: The Indian team scripted history by winning the first-ever Thomas Cup crown ever since its inception in 1949.

In the final match, India registered a hard-fought yet convincing win against 14-time champions Indonesia.

"The intent was perfectly from all three when they started off. Someone like Lakshya, I think it was incredible to step up and when things are not working for him well in this tournament. He had a few losses in the games and he stepped up at the right moment and went on to get the title for us especially others Satwik and Chirag did a great job from both of them," said HS Prannoy while speaking to ANI.

"When it comes to the final, we knew that numbers do not matter 14 times champions. All those numbers do not matter. It is how you project yourself on a particular day and it was like 'Aaj nahi choddna hai' and in the last team huddle also, we said the same and 'Jeet ke hi Jana hai' and the amount of energy everyone had. All 10 of us have never seen that in our entire life and it gives goosebumps every time, " he further said.

Not only did India win this title for the first time they also became only the sixth team to do so.

For all the players, this was a special win as it was a team event, before this their achievements have mostly been at the individual level.

"It is unreal I would say because we never had experienced something like this before. We all had individual performances out there but something to do together gives immense satisfaction and we are the world champions. I think the cup will be in Delhi for two years. Yes you can sometimes come to our association and keep looking at it, " said Prannoy.

Prannoy played a crucial role in taking India to the semi-final and then to the final. In the quarter-final, he defeated Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia 21-13, 21-8 when the score was tied at 2-2 to assure India a maiden medal in the tournament.

In the semi-finals, Prannoy took on a higher-ranked Rasmus Gemke of Denmark and despite losing the first game and suffering an injury, the Indian shuttler pushed through the pain barrier to emerge victorious 13-21, 21-9, 21-12 with scores tied at 2-2 to seal India's place in the final.