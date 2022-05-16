City snatches point against West Ham

NEW DELHI: Riyad Mahrez could have sealed three points for Manchester City, but had his penalty kick saved

Manchester City fought back from 0-2 down to draw 2-2 with West Ham United on Sunday and stay in charge of its thrilling Premier League title battle with Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s City (90 points from 37 matches) had the chance to open a six-point lead at the top, but the draw at the London Stadium left it four points ahead of Liverpool (86 points from 36 matches). West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen struck twice in the first half, but Jack Grealish pulled one back for City early in the second half before Vladimir Coufal scored an own goal.

Riyad Mahrez missed a golden chance to seal a City win as he missed a late penalty. After City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko lost track of Bowen, the West Ham forward raced on to a Pablo Fornals pass over the top and took it round goalkeeper Ederson for a clinical finish in the 24th minute.

Bowen added another in the 45th minute when Michail Antonio sent him through with a clever pass and the Englishman’s low strike from the edge of the box found the bottom corner. But, City bounced back in the second half as Grealish scored for the visitor in the 49th minute with a volley after Rodri headed a high ball over to him in the box.

West Ham had the chance to score a third goal in the 65th minute when a loose back pass from Fernandinho sent Antonio through on goal, but the Jamaica forward sent his shot over the bar. The host was left to rue the missed chance as it conceded an own goal, with Coufal heading a cross from Mahrez into his own net in the 69th minute.

Mahrez could have become City’s hero in the 86th minute, but his spot-kick was kept out by West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

