India celebrates historic triumph in Thomas Cup badminton

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra, the historic feat drew the attention of the country's political class, sporting fraternity, entertainment industry, and the corporate sector, among others.
Indian Badminton team
DT Online Desk

New Delhi: India erupted in celebration after its maiden title triumph in the prestigious Thomas Cup badminton tournament, with people from all walks of life joyfully exhausting their stock of superlatives to adorn Sunday's heroes.

They lavished rich praise on the men who made it possible -- Lakshay Sheron, Kidambi Srikanth, the doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy -- and also the ones who were not required in the team's 3-0 demolition of 14-time winners Indonesia but played stirring roles en route to the victory in Bangkok.

Here are some of the reactions:

