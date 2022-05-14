Rajkumar hits 6 sixes in over; Sonu bags hat-trick

CHENNAI: A Muhammed Adnan Khan (101 not out off 148 balls, 11 fours, 3 sixes) and medium pacer J Kousik (6/15) impressed on Day Two as Vijay CC earned five points from its draw against Madras CC. Meanwhile, pace bowler R Sonu Yadav (5/58), Baba Aparajith (131 off 157 balls, 15 fours, 1 six) and Ankeet Bawane (107 not out off 157 balls, 8 fours, 1 six) starred for defending champion Jolly Rovers CC, which took home five points from the drawn contest against Young Stars CC. Sonu Yadav’s spell included a hat-trick.

Young Stars skipper Ganesh Satish had scored an unbeaten 117 (131 balls, 9 fours, 3 sixes) in the team’s first essay. Elsewhere, Nidhish S Rajagopal (121 not out off 219 balls, 10 fours, 1 six) smashed a hundred to help Grand Slam CC clinch five points against India Pistons CC. Pacer Akash Sumra (5/44) bagged a five-wicket haul as Globe Trotters SC secured five points from the drawn encounter against IOB Staff Club.