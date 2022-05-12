No DRS due to powercut: CSK fans fume

MUMBAI: Chennai Super Kings were left fuming as the unavailability of the Decision Review System (DRS) cost them two wickets in the initial phase of their IPL 2022 match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday.

As soon as he was given out LBW to a delivery that looked going down the leg-side to the naked eye, CSK's Devon Conway looked at the umpire and consulted his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad, who went on to speak to the umpires. But Conway trudged back to the dugout without taking the help of the video umpire as he was told that DRS was not available due to technical reasons.

A couple of overs later, Robin Uthappa was given lbw to Jasprit Bumrah and he too checked with the umpire whether he could review it or not and was sadly told that was not possible. Though Uthappa's case looked more straightforward, the fact that the batter can't utilise the facility of the video umpire made for strange viewing.

Neither the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) nor the broadcaster Star Sports have given any reason for the unavailability of the DRS, but various reasons were being cited -- some by the commentators and others on the social media on why the video umpire could not do what he is supposed to do, in this match.

Here are some of the tweets soon after the incident: