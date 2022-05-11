Sports
IPL 2022: Check out the points table, orange & purple cap
Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets in their IPL match on Wednesday.
Check IPL 2022 Points Table after DC VS RR here:
1. Points Table
2. Orange Cap: Jos Buttler (618 runs)
Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler continue to lead the rest of the batters strengthening his position at the top of the Orange Cap table with a tally to a whopping 618 runs in 11 innings.
3. Purple Cap: Yuzvendra Chahal (22 wickets)
Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal remains the leading wicket-taker followed closely by spinner Wanindu Hasaranga with 21 wickets.