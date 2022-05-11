CSK take on Mumbai Indians in a likely match of academic interest

MUMBAI: Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings will take on five-time winners Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday hoping to salvage some pride in an otherwise dismal season, which has seen the two giants of the league dish out their worst performance in the tournament’s 15 years of existence.

While the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are out of contention, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK only have a mathematical possibility of making the last-four as they languish in ninth place with just eight points from 11 outings.

The Super Kings will enter the match after beating the Delhi Capitals by 91 runs in their previous encounter.

Their charismatic batter from New Zealand Devon Conway has been in good form and has scored three consecutive half-centuries. Dwayne Bravo leads the charts with the ball and has scalped 16 wickets thus far.

When these two sides met each other last time, a Dhoni special helped the Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by three wickets. Dhoni scored 16 runs off the final four deliveries to help his side past the finish line.

In the 15 matches that have taken place in this stadium, the team chasing has emerged triumphant on eight occasions, with the average first innings score at this venue this season being 173.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (capt and WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Chris Jordan, Subhranshu Senapati, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhagath Varma, Matheesha Pathirana.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (Wk), Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal (Wk), Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs.