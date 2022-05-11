Chamari to lead 15-member Sri Lanka squad on Pak tour

COLOMBO: Chamari Athapaththu will lead a 15-member Sri Lanka women's cricket team squad on the tour of Pakistan beginning on May 19.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) selection committee also named five standby players for the tour.

The two sides will first play three T20Is, followed by as many ODIs between May 24 and 5 June, in Karachi.

The three ODIs will form a part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 in which Pakistan finished fifth in the last cycle, ahead of New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka. The visitors finished at the bottom of the pile and will be hoping to better their performances in the upcoming cycle.

All the matches will be played at Karachi's Southend Club -- Pakistan's first international series at the venue since they hosted West Indies for three T20Is in December 2018.

Sri Lanka squad:

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Prasadani Weerakkody, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani.

Standby players: Kawya Kavindi, Rashmi de Silva, Sathya Sandeepani, Malsha Shehani, Tharika Sewwandi.

Fixtures:

May 24: 1st T20I; May 26: 2nd T20I; May 28: 3rd T20I; June 1: 1st ODI, Jun 3: 2nd ODI; Jun 5: 3rd ODI.