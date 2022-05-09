Bharath bowls Thiruvallur to 66-run victory

CHENNAI: Medium pacer A Bharath (5/19) secured a five-wicket haul as Thiruvallur CC defeated Sri Vaishnavi CC by 66 runs in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 Third Division.

Thiruvallur managed to put 141 for nine on the board while batting first. It then bowled Sri Vaishnavi out for a paltry 75, thanks to Bharath’s fine spell.

BRIEF SCORES:

Third Division: Thiruvallur CC 141/9 in 30 overs (E Rajesh 46, MP Victor Emmanuel 3/32) bt Sri Vaishnavi CC 75 in 29 overs (A Bharath 5/19)