CHENNAI: Du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore have thrashed SunRisers Hyderabad by 67 runs.

Du Plessis' unbeaten 73 and Hasaranga's emphatic 5/18 have ensured RCB such a huge win. RCB put 192 on board for the loss of 3 wickets and except for Rahul Tripathi (58) none of the SRH batters managed to make a mark.

Scores in brief:

RCB 192/3 (20 OVERS) - Faf Du Plessis 73*

Jagadeesha Suchith 2/30 (4 OVERS)

SRH 125/10 (20 OVERS) - Rahul Tripathi 58

Wanindu Hasaranga 5/18 (4 OVERS)